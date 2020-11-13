November 13, 2020

LTTE
Letters to the Editor

A Message from the Mayor of Orange

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:52 pm Friday, November 13, 2020

Now that the Presidential Election is over, Hurricane Season has ended and the uncertainty of 2020 is coming to an end, there’s one definitive statement that I truly believe will provide hope for this community as we move forward into 2021.

“God is in Control”

Larry Spears Jr.

Mayor of Orange, Texas

