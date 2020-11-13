A Message from the Mayor of Orange
Now that the Presidential Election is over, Hurricane Season has ended and the uncertainty of 2020 is coming to an end, there’s one definitive statement that I truly believe will provide hope for this community as we move forward into 2021.
“God is in Control”
Larry Spears Jr.
Mayor of Orange, Texas
