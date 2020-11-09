FAITH: Heaven! I can’t wait

Matthew 26:29 state’s “I tell you, I will not drink of this fruit of the vine from now on until that day when I drink it anew with you in my Father’s kingdom.”

I’m not debating whether Christians can drink wine or not; I want to talk about the part that He will drink something with us, in heaven.

Ninety five percent of this scripture is pretty much the same in all the translations, so there is no doubt Jesus will be drinking something with us in heaven. Which is fascinating, because when I thought about heaven as a child, I pictured no one needing to eat or drink anything? Just us angels floating around, chatting. Something like that anyway.

The more I study the Bible, the more I’m starting to think that heaven might be closer to our earthly living than we think, but without all the baggage. (No pun intended! We will only have a white robe. LOL!)

And the ever-popular scripture – John 14:2 states– “My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you?” It shows we will have rooms of some sort.

In Luke 13:29 – “People will come from east and west and north and south and will take their places at the feast in the kingdom of God.”

This tells us there is a banquet hall, and we will all sit down to some sort of food. Most of us have heard that heaven is a place where the streets are paved with gold, the gates are made of pearl, and the walls made of precious jewels. Those images come from Revelation, which offers us the most extended picture of heaven in the entire Bible. We can all relate to gold, pearls, streets, gates, etc. because heaven will have these earthly things, but so much better and bigger. We will be able to worship without distraction, serve without exhaustion, fellowship without fear, learn without fatigue, and rest without boredom.

My favorite scripture about heaven is Revelation 21:4 “He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death’ or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”

He who was seated on the throne said, “I am making everything new!”

In Revelation 21:2 – “Now I saw a new heaven and a new earth, for the first heaven and the first earth had passed away. Also, there was no more sea. Then I, John, saw the holy city, New Jerusalem, coming down out of heaven from God, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband”.

So even though heaven will be similar to earth, (without a sea. Why does John point this out?), because it will all be new! It gives me a greater hope when my understanding is clearer. Praise God for the glimpse He has given us of heaven, and such a great future to hope for. I can’t wait! How ‘bout you?

