VFW to host to ceremonies Saturday

VFW Post 2775, located in Orange on State Hwy. 87, will conduct two ceremonies on Saturday, November 7 inobservance of Veterans Day.

Proper Flag Retirement Ceremony will be held at 10 a.m. and a POW/MIA Ceremony will be held at 1 p.m. The VFW would like to invite the public to attend both ceremonies in honor of our veterans.

The Auxiliary will have a Link/Chili fundraiser for community programs.

A membership drive will also be held for VFW Post 2775 and VFW Auxiliary 2775. Find out if you qualify.

For more information, call Auxiliary Sr Vice/Membership Chairman DeAnn Soderholm 707-407-5320 or VFW Membership Chairman Jeremy Marschner at 580-768-1568