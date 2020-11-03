LCI elects Student Council Officers
Little Cypress Intermediate recently elected Student Council Officers for the 2020-2021 school year. They are, from left to right, Taylor Bean-Historian, Brystol Castino-Vice President, Jayslea Bourdier-President, Charley Jones-Head Senator, Emmy Richards-Secretary, Fowler Mills-Treasurer and Justus Fuller-Senator. Jamie Williams is the Student Council sponsor.
You Might Like
Salvation Army Virtual Bell-Ringers Needed This Christmas!
To The Leader Christmas is fast approaching! Shoppers will soon be greeted by the sound of The Salvation Army bells... read more