FAITH: Is it end times? Are you listening to God?

The Disciples said it was the end times when they walked on earth.

In the 70’s, all the preaching I heard – was it was the end.

Ten years ago, there were so many things going on in the world that pointed to the end, so how do we know if it’s the end? We don’t.

Matthew 24:36-39 – “But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father. As it was in the days of Noah, so it will be at the coming of the Son of Man. For in the days before the flood, people were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, up to the day Noah entered the ark; and they knew nothing about what would happen until the flood came and took them all away. That is how it will be at the coming of the Son of Man.”

The scripture says “they” knew nothing, but God warned Noah. He told him to prepare by building the Ark and collecting the animals. Noah knew it wasn’t the end when he first started building the Ark, or when he was halfway thru building the Ark. He knew it wasn’t the end when he first started collecting the animals and food. The only time Noah even gave way to thinking it was close to the end, is when he collected the last animal that God had instructed him to get.

If Noah knew he was supposed to build the Ark, then Noah knew God would not start His plan until Noah finished his task.

We need to know God’s plan, and He has given us clues all throughout the Bible.

We need to read and study in Daniel, Ezekiel, Matthew, Revelations, etc, to find out the plan. We need to know our part in God’s plan. Do you think God followed Noah around trying to get Noah’s attention to tell him about building the Ark?

I can see it now, God clearing His throat and Noah saying “Not now God, I’m busy”.

No – Noah was talking to God, offering sacrifices, seeking God’s counsel, praying for his family; everything we Christians should be doing. God spoke to Noah while Noah was listening.

Jesus tells us in Luke 21:29-31 – And he told them a parable: “Look at the fig tree, and all the trees; as soon as they come out in leaf, you see for yourselves and know that the summer is already near. So also, when you see these things taking place, you know that the kingdom of God is near.”

We had 27 record breaking named storms this year, 11 that made landfall. We have had a Peace Treaty signed in Israel, a pandemic, we have had the worst political onslaughts that show people hating each other, riots, wars and rumors of wars.

Matthew 24:6-13 states – “You will hear of wars and rumors of wars, but see to it that you are not alarmed. Such things must happen, but the end is still to come. 7 Nation will rise against nation, and kingdom against kingdom. There will be famines and earthquakes in various places. 8 All these are the beginning of birth pains. Then you will be handed over to be persecuted and put to death, and you will be hated by all nations because of me. 10 At that time many will turn away from the faith and will betray and hate each other, 11 and many false prophets will appear and deceive many people. 12 Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, 13 but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved.”

I believe we are still in the birth pain stage, but those pains are speeding up. Know the scriptures and stand firm to the end, so you will be saved.

Karen Y. Stevens is Executive Director at Meals on Wheels