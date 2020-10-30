marriage licenses 10.26-10.30.20

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of October 26 – October 30, 2020:

Lawrence Smith and Bryan Jackson

Christopher Dupre and Angela Berube

Jessica Nelson and Itzel De La Fuente Morales

Jacob Hryhorchuk and Chelsey Chaffin

Daniel Hernandez and Hazel Severino

Matthew Scherman and Jennifer Harvey

Bertram Bush and Latora Matthews

William Pitcher and Susanna White

Joseph Benoit and Jodie Carr

Daniel Rodriguez and Crystal Horn

Kevin Middleton and Donna Turner

David Leidinger and Amanda Pollock

Michael Wilson and Savannah Beaumont

Justice Ramirez and Madison Corkran

Charles Radke and Joann Harlan

Shane Behan and Ashley Obannon

Charles Puckett and Leslie Foy