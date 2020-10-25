Hope, inspiration, Breast Cancer warriors
Annette Verrett
In loving memory of Annette Verrett
1949-2006
Evelyn Holland
Orange, Texas
You may no longer walk by my side, but you will always remain in my heart.
Love and miss you Grandma,
Dawn
Hazel Johnson
I have been Cancer Free since November 1998. First of all I give all the honor and glory to God, the doctors, family and friends for helping me through the trying times and treatments I received. All the prayers from everyone. I am truly blessed.
Josie Solis
Josie Solis, West Orange. We love our Baby Sister. Strong, Courageous, Loving and Beautiful. She is our Jewel and a Survivor. Isaiah 33:24
Olivia Cantu Dillow
Olivia Cantu Dillow, of Bridge City. Loving Mom, daughter, sister, cousin and niece. Forever Alive in our Love. Revelation 21:3&4. July 17, 1977-July 4, 2016
Susie Murray
Susie Murray is a breast cancer survivor. Susie is a blessed, courageous, and determined woman. Susie’s passion is cooking and feeding in the community and is known to help where needed in the community.
Sybil Hughes
16 Years a Survivor
Mom, we are so proud that you have been cancer-free for 16 years. Your faith, strength, and positive outlook is an inspiration to us all. We love you, John, Laura, Emily, Quade, Max, Hayden and Addy
Yvonne Lenhard
Yvonne Lenhard, Orange, TX is celebrating her 19th year as a breast cancer survivor!
We are so grateful that you & God won your battle!
Love you bunches,
Staci, Greg, Kaitlin & Kirsten
