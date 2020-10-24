And Now You Know: How you could spend your money in Orange in 1908

The ads in The Daily Leader in Orange in 1908 were a list of goods and services available in Orange. They were descriptive and covered just about anything persons living in Orange at the time could need or would want. They often contained descriptive prose that made interesting reading.

Orange National Bank started their ad with “Increase Your Income—Anyone with a dollar and the inclination can have a bank account at this bank.” The ad ended by saying, “The start is the hardest thing about saving.”

Sabine Supply advertised “High grade tools—Lufkin steel tapes, Bailey and Stanley planes, Snell’s and Irwin bits, L. & I. J. White’s adz and chisels, Simonds, Atkins, and Diston saws, Germantown and Maydale hammers.” There was an incentive to buying tools there, “As long as they last, we will give a real good nail apron with every purchase of tools.”

“It’s time to buy from Anderson Hardware Company.” Anderson sold gasoline stoves, lawn hose, lawn mowers, ice cream freezers, and welded yard fences…” The goods that last and give satisfaction.”

Cox and Myers called themselves, “The Old Reliable…. Found, a first class tin shop with second class mechanics give us a trial for first-class work consisting of flues, cisterns, blow pipes, smoke stacks, gasoline tanks, ridge roll metal, and roofs of any description. Phone 222”

W.H. Stark Mercantile was wholesale and retail dealer in staple and fancy dry goods, notions, clothing, shoes, and furniture. “Strictly dependable merchandise at the right price. E.S. Harris, manager. Phone 12”

Ford and Seastrunk sold “Extra Fancy Goods.” They were the dealers for American Beauty Flour, Halletsville Pure Creamery Butter, Crown Teas, and “anything you want in the grocery line. For delicious, iced tea try Crown Blend, Give us a trial order. New phone 297, old phone 131.”

The Orange Plumbing Company said they were “Practical Plumbers—Heating and Sanitary Engineers—sewerage and waterworks contractors. Here to stay, to succeed through merit. Shop 606 Front Street—Phone 244.”

E. McCorquodale urged customers to see their line of lawn mowers, lawn settees, lawn sprinklers, and garden hoses. “I also do anything in sheet metal work.”

McCorquodale was also advertising indoor bathroom work. “The sign of civilization is the bathroom. Refined people pay as much if not more attention to that as to any other room in the house. Sanitary plumbing is as necessary as handsome appointments. Our work in this line has met unanimous approval. Examples of our efficiency can be seen in many of the finest houses. Let us remodel your bathroom. Our bill will not be nearly so large as the doctor’s if you are sick.”

The Miller Furniture Company “has just received a new line of lace curtains and matting. We also handle the finest line of furniture ever shown in this town. See us for the lowest prices.”

Carnes Confectionary said “You want the best—We have it! We are now handling the finest line of cigars, tobacco, and cigarettes ever seen in this city. See our line of briar and meerschaum.

A. Russel—”Drayage and General Freight Hauling. Heavy floats and good teams. Piano and furniture moving a specialty.”

B.F. Hewson—Druggist—Orange, Texas. Stock and poultry feed. “For your hens try PAN-A-CE-A, a guaranteed egg producer. For your hogs, cattle, horses, and sheep use Dr. Hess Stock Feed—Good for all purposes.”

The Marvel Theater advertised, “Extra fine moving pictures, our machine does not hurt your eyes. Nightly changes of pictures. Prices: adults, ten cents, children five cents. Open every night except Sunday.”

In the early 1900s, Orange was prosperous, life was good, there seemed to be nothing you could not buy.

“And now you know.”