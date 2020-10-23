Orange County marriage licenses issued 10.12-10.16.20
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of October 12 – October 16, 2020:
Joshua Powers and Caroline Christman
Trevor Elliot and Courtney Shelton
Joshua Sonier and Lacy Trumble
Dustin Morgan and Courtney Williamson
Tracy Lacy and Joyce Guillory
Adrian Ochoa-Barajas and Ana Pepper
Steven Istre and Rebecca Allen
Jacob Harris and Carli Henning
Bobby Willie and Ronica Taryole
