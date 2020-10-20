Salvation Army of Orange County 2020 Angel Tree Program is accepting applications
A Christmas Assistance for Children 12 and under living within Orange County, Texas is accepting applications October 19 – October 29, 2020. Due to COVID-19, persons are required to register online and schedule an appointment to verify the application.
To sign up go to https://www.pwhdev.net/AngelWebSQL/loginangel.html
Use code: ORANGE
Fill out completely (Click to show Instructions)
Select appointment time
Upon completion, print preregistration code with appointment time and instructions.
Pre-Registration DOES NOT guarantee assistance!
You must attend your appointment to verify documents in person and receive approval of application!
If you have any questions, please call us at 409-291-8400.
