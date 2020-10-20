The Museum of the Gulf Coast is having a Fall Family Fun Day on Saturday October 31, 2020 from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at 700 Procter Street in Port Arthur. This is a FREE event. We will be outdoors, in our parking lot giving out candy and we will have some exciting activities and organizations there. Star Wars character appearances by Charitable Force. Horse experience with Stable Spirit, and Lamar University robotics club.