October 20, 2020

Comparing and Ordering

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:46 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Photos courtesy of Orangefield Independent School District

Mrs. Rice’s 3rd grade math class kicked off “Comparing and Ordering” with a book study of Ben’s Dream. Students researched the heights of 10 landmarks from Ben’s journey. Students were given the tasks of completing a google slide, number line, and Earth cut-out mapping Ben’s journey around the world. Students were then given the final “Stem” challenge to create a model of one landmark in class becoming architects for the week

