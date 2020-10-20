Photos courtesy of Orangefield Independent School District

Mrs. Rice’s 3rd grade math class kicked off “Comparing and Ordering” with a book study of Ben’s Dream. Students researched the heights of 10 landmarks from Ben’s journey. Students were given the tasks of completing a google slide, number line, and Earth cut-out mapping Ben’s journey around the world. Students were then given the final “Stem” challenge to create a model of one landmark in class becoming architects for the week