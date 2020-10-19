Death Notices 10.19.20
Jerry Lee Rowley, 69 of League City, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.
Timothy “Tim” Morris McCroskey, 59, of Port Arthur, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Services are pending at Levingston Funeral Home – Groves.
Ladelle Ann Blakeney, 87, of Bridge City, passed away on October 17, 2020. Services pending at Claybar Funeral Home, Orange.
Ronald B. Russell
Ronald B. Russell passed away on October 13, 2020 in Webster, Texas. He is survived by wife Tikki, son Ryan,... read more