FAITH: Look at Israel for the prophetic time clock

If you’re anything like my husband and I, we can’t stand all the lying that is being said on the campaign trail. The debates were so hard to watch because of all the lies. I told my husband if my candidate doesn’t win, I will be upset, but I will not be worried.

I know that God is in control of all things, and He will orchestrate what the end will be. God has already written the end, and He gives us glimpses of it, in the book of Revelations.

We don’t have to worry that our President will be the Antichrist because the book of Revelations tells us it will be someone in the Middle East. The Middle East seems to bring the world a constant stream of bad news. Bible prophecy shows that this bad news will continue until Jesus Christ’s return.

But once the world survives “Armageddon” in the Middle East, a time of “good news” will follow. Jerusalem will then live up to its name: “City of Peace.”

Peace and prosperity is coming, under the rulership of the Messiah, but this will be after the second coming. Jesus Christ will rule the earth from Jerusalem with justice and righteousness, and all nations on earth will learn a new way of life—the way to peace.

Revelations, or the Apocalypse, reveals the dramatic end-time events leading up to the glorious return of Jesus Christ. The book of Revelations is not that difficult to understand if you break it down into the seven letters to the churches in chapters 1-3, where John is asking these churches to repent. He goes into great detail (info he gets from God) about what their sins are, and that they need to stop doing the things they are doing.

Then if you break it down into the “Revelation of the Future” in Chapters 4-6, it talks about the six different seals, and the judgements.

Then Chapters 7-18 is the Great Tribulation; and Chapters 19 thru 21, is the second coming of Christ, and the millennial reign.

And then finally, the epilogue is in chapter 22.

Revelation 6 describes the events leading up to the Day of the Lord. All of humanity will see dramatic and frightening activity in the heavens.

Revelation 6:12-14 describes these “heavenly signs” as the “sixth seal.”

In Matthew 24:29 – Jesus said: “Immediately after the tribulation of those days the sun will be darkened, and the moon will not give its light; the stars will fall from heaven, and the powers of the heavens will be shaken”.

Then, after these events, the Messiah—Jesus Christ, will rule all nations on earth – Revelation 11:15.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed a “Treaty of Peace” with the UAE last month, but the pact must be ratified by ministers and the legislature before it takes effect. Netanyahu will bring Israel’s agreement on full diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates for cabinet and Knesset approval next week, but time is ticking away for Israel.

In Revelation 6:3-4 it states, “When he opened the second seal, I heard the second living creature say, “Come!” And out came another horse, bright red. Its rider was permitted to take peace from the earth, so that people should slay one another, and he was given a great sword.”

Revelations tells us peace will come, but it also states it will be taken away. Revelation is the only book that promises a blessing by reading it – so read it! (Revelation 1:3 – “Blessed is the one who reads the words of this prophecy, and blessed are those who hear it and take to heart what is written in it, because the time is near.”)

Try and look past the symbolism, and pick out the facts you can understand. You will be blessed, because God said so!

Karen Y. Stevens is Executive Director at Meals on Wheels