VIDEO: Fabulous Equinox Orchestra to host benefit Jazz concert

To The Leader

The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra will perform a benefit jazz concert to aid the victims of Hurricane Laura on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 7 p.m. The event will be recorded Live-at-the-Lutcher Theater and premiere on the Lutcher Theater Facebook page. During the performance, the Orchestra will provide a donation link for viewers to make monetary contributions to the relief effort. 100% of the donations received by the Orchestra will benefit the Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana & Orange County Disaster Rebuild, to support recovery efforts for Southwest Louisiana & Southeast Texas families recovering from Hurricane Laura.

Enjoy Monroe, Louisiana natives, Jeremy Davis and Clay Johnson, along with their fiery hot 10-piece big band from the comfort of your home!

All across America, audiences have fallen in love with these two sophisticated Southern gentleman and their high-energy show. Along with the greatest songs, the best original arrangements and phenomenal musicianship, these two bring their rich friendship and charm to the stage.

Fashioned in the style and swagger of legendary entertainers, graced with a touch of Motown, Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles, Johnny Cash, Elvis and more, Davis & Johnson are putting their own stamp on the Great American songbook. The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra offers a freshness and relevance that speaks to every soul.

“Thousands of families and businesses across Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas are struggling to recover and rebuild after Hurricane Laura tore through the region, leaving destruction and devastation in it’s wake. This is an opportunity to enjoy a night of fantastic jazz music and lend your support to our SWLA & SETX friends & neighbors.” encourages Leah Stark, Lutcher Theater’s Marketing Manager.

The Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana connects people who care with nonprofits and other causes they care about. The Community Foundation of Southwest Louisiana collaborates with public agencies and private enterprises to conduct projects for civic good. They make it easier for people & organizations to manage and grow their giving and to make sure their generosity translates into enduring improvements for the community. Since starting up in 2008, the Foundation and fund donors have granted over $12 million to local nonprofits.

Founded in August 2017 after Hurricane Harvey devastated SETX, the mission of Orange County Disaster Rebuild is dedicated to helping uninsured or underinsured individuals and families who have unmet needs with recovery from any natural or man-made disasters in Orange County, TX. Working closely with a case manager to identify resources necessary to meet those needs, Orange County Disaster Rebuild serves SETX with a dedication to accountability, commitment, integrity, respect and transparency.

Jeremy Davis, band-leader, tenor sax, vocals and known ad ‘The Kingpin’, has lead various bands on over 200 shows a year on the road before forming the Equinox Orchestra. Jeremy’s groups have been featured at festivals, theaters and venues all across North America. He has performed in conjunction with David Sanborn, Ellis Marsalis, George Clinton, The Allman Brothers, Gov’t Mule, The Beach Boys, Col. Bruce Hampton, Derek Trucks, Jennifer Holiday, Fred Wesley, Charice, Ellis Hall, Bill Watrous, Fred Wesley, Wycliffe Gordon, several American Idol alums and many, many more. Jeremy and his beautiful wife Meredith have been blessed with three children — Leighton, Madden, and Miller Davis. They are just crazy enough to homeschool and it’s not unusual for the family to be on the road with the big band!

Raised in a family of preachers, teachers and Folk/Southern Gospel singers, Clay Johnson was born to inspire and entertain. He is also the voice, the trombone and known as ‘Mr. Showtime.’ His passion for music performance has developed since childhood over thousands of concerts, musicals and shows on stages from L.A. to NYC, whether volunteering to sing at his children’s school, crooning for the senior citizens center, or singing at festivals, arenas, or sold-out theaters. At the same time, his love for the gospel has taken him all around the U.S. and the world to work with churches and communities as a minister and missionary (i.e., Ukraine, India, and Ethiopia). Clay and his wife find great joy in raising their children and her chihuahua in lovely Savannah, GA.

The Lutcher @ Home Recorded Live event is part of Project EnterMISSION, a four-part initiative that offers the following invitations to the Lutcher community:

Stand – Stand strong and stretch with us as we offer a different approach to programming during this time.

Refresh – Savor our social media and subscribe to our YouTube channel for a series of fun and compelling Lutcher Theater stories and behind-the-scenes episodes.

Connect – Join us as we help those in need with community service projects.

Learn – Engage in arts integrated educational activities designed for your students and entire family to enjoy.

Examples of offerings this season will include: Live streaming, virtual and outdoor events, original YouTube episodes, social media contests, community service project partnerships & fun and unique educational resources.