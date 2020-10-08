October 8, 2020

Tekoa Academy Goes All Virtual on Friday

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:38 pm Thursday, October 8, 2020

In preparation for inclement weather from Hurricane Delta, all classes at Tekoa Academy of Accelerated Studies STEM School in Port Arthur and Orange on Friday, October 9th, will be virtual.  There will be no Face-to-Face instruction. For more information, call 409-982-5400.

