October 6, 2020

  • 84°
Photo courtesy of Orangefield High School

Orangefield Homecoming Court 2020

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 4:28 pm Tuesday, October 6, 2020

Members of the Orangefield High School Homecoming Court are:

Back Row: Football Beau Tyler Washington, Football Sweetheart Bailee South, Freshman Finley Green, Sophomore Jalynn Alfaro, Junior Ashleigh Greenwood, Band Sweetheart Kathryn Scott, and Band Beau Bode Fountain

Front Row: Seniors Hadley Psencik, Codie Sorge, Ryden Stanfield, and Bella Morgan

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar