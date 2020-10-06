Orangefield Homecoming Court 2020
Members of the Orangefield High School Homecoming Court are:
Back Row: Football Beau Tyler Washington, Football Sweetheart Bailee South, Freshman Finley Green, Sophomore Jalynn Alfaro, Junior Ashleigh Greenwood, Band Sweetheart Kathryn Scott, and Band Beau Bode Fountain
Front Row: Seniors Hadley Psencik, Codie Sorge, Ryden Stanfield, and Bella Morgan
