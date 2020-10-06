Celebrating Constitution Week

The William Diamond Daughters of the American Revolution of Orange, County celebrated Constitution Week with a luncheon at the Schooner Restaurant in Nederland, Texas in September. It was our privilege to have Attorney and Beaumont City Councilmember Mike Getz as our Speaker. Getz gave us valuable information on the 1st Amendment about Free Speech, When, Where and How you can and cannot use it. Pictured are Mr. Getz and Regent Jackie Huckabay.