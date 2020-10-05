Barbara Dale Savoy Henry, 76, formerly of Orange before relocating in Houston, passed away on October 2, 2020. She grew up in DeQuincy, Louisiana. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Wallace and Hattie Savoy.

Barbara is survived by brother Jack Savoy, sisters Karen Savoy and Kathy Hebert, sons Ashley Kevin, Kendall Miles and wife Lisa, grandchildren Victoria Henry, Brandi Garcia, and husband Gabriel, Rachel Henry, Joshua Henry and wife Tiffany. She is also survived by eight great grandchildren.

A private memorial service is being planned by the family.