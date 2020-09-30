OrangeYouBold: Creating simple storage solutions

Hello beautiful people. My husband and I celebrated 20 years of marriage over the weekend, so I did not craft this weekend. Simple solutions are on the table for the column this week. I have mentioned before that our home was built in 1936, and during this time storage was not a priority. What is a girl to do with all of her things? In the photos you will see a solution for storing practical things in a beautiful way.

I have several large binders that I need for various organizations. They are bulky and take up a lot of space. The challenge was storing them in a place where I could access them easily. I stacked them on a shelf where I placed a beautiful painting I commissioned from local artist, Hannah Tait. It was an easy and beautiful way to display the artwork and hide something I need. You will notice I used a printed makeup bag as décor also. The great thing is I use this bag to store many things and they are tucked away neatly. You want to be mindful to keep shelving units practical and beautiful. I find that filling every opening makes things appear cluttered. A full opening works best next to an opening with one item. In order to maximize storage, I suggest a decorative box that can hold many items.

Remember before you throw away that piece of furniture, try to reinvent it. You just might fall in love with it again if you decorate it differently. Be bold in your decorating choices. OrangeYouBold…yes I am. Email me your simplified storage solutions at orangeyoubold@gmail.com and follow along on Instagram @orangeyoubold.