Orange County marriage licenses issued 9.21-9.25.20
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of September 21 – September 25, 2020:
Anastasis Martin and Hayli E. Thompson
Michael C. Norwood and Meritta Taylor
Hunter A. Bergeron and Destiny A. Ewing
John C. Lejeune and Jacqueline S. Campbell
Russell P. Doucet and Angela F. Edwards
Michael A. Uzzell and Sabrina L. Brown
Cesar A. Galvan and Leslie Chavez
Bailey A. Abshire and Hannah L. Ingalls
Maxwell G. James and Teresaha M. Moten
Nicolas Alarcon-Cervantes and Alexis S. Villarreal
Robert B. Bruner and Janice E. Greenwell
Harold L. Temple and Tristie L. Carouthers
Danny L. Furgeson and Teya J. Rayburn
Yulied Fleitas-Dominguez and Samantha N. Vasquez
John Furlough and Jessica J. Tingler
Jimmy J. Newell and Rebecca N. Purvis
Orange County 4-H now taking Pecan Sales orders
Orange County 4-H are now taking pre-orders for our Annual Pecan Fundraiser. The deadline for the first order is Friday,... read more