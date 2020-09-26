FAITH: Is it a plan, or an agenda?

Last week, I shared that I might be a closet Conspiracist. Maybe just a little bit of one, which brings me to my subject. Is it a “plan” or an “agenda”? It’s both.

God has a plan, and man has an agenda.

We, as Christians, look forward to the unfolding of God’s plan, and the evil in this world looks forward to their agenda coming together.

In 1984, Yuri Bezmenov (a KGB informant) gave an interview to G. Edward Griffin, titled ‘Soviet Subversion of the Free World Press’. In the interview, Yuri Bezmenov explained the methods used by the KGB for the gradual subversion of the political system of the United States. The methods were to change the perception of reality, and was divided into four major sections, – demoralization, destabilization, crisis and normalization.

Does all that sound familiar? The last two are so common these days. There is/was a crisis, and now everyone says this is the new normal.

What are the odds that our political officials have seen this interview, or read his book he published in the 80’s after he defected to Canada? I’m thinking the odds are great.

I’ve heard several political officials tout a Communism Society is the way to go.

Where Christians have lost their way in the political realm, is that electing a new President will not save us. The second coming of Christ will.

I have voted in elections all my life and will continue to do so. I want the most honest, best, most wise, sound person running my country. Sometimes the best is not good enough. The choices all seem to be evil these days. You know they are crooked just by their past action’s, but I do not put my faith in that. I put my faith in the fact that God’s plan will ultimately overrule their agenda.

There are still honest people that run for offices, and do great things for the country and other countries. What happened in Washington DC a few weeks ago had a major shift when the Peace Deal was signed with Israel and Palestine.

President Trump put in this peace deal that not a square inch of Jerusalem will be given to the Palestinians, which took a lot of guts to step out like that.

Did you know that “Jeru” means the Gift of Life in Hebrew, and “Salem” means Peace, so Jerusalem means a gift of life in peace.

Ezekiel 38 has to happen in order for Israel to think they are in peace. It’s their name sake, they have been fighting for peace for decades. We need to pray for peace in Jerusalem because Psalms 122:6 actually commands us to pray just that.

When we pray for peace, we are praying for the cessation of temporal hostilities, such as terror and missile attacks, and the enmity that exists between Israelis and Palestinians. But most of all, we are praying for the eternal peace that will come with the return of the Messiah.

I want God’s plan, not man’s agenda. Come Lord Jesus, come!

Karen Y. Stevens is Executive Director of Meals on Wheels