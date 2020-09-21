September 21, 2020

  • 73°

Orange County marriage licenses issued 9.14-9.18.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 7:04 am Monday, September 21, 2020

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of September 14- September 18, 2020:

Eric D. Eaves and Brittney D. Walsh

Jerrod C. Nash and Emily P. Mitchell

Cory A. Gipson and Christina P. Cortez

Casey W. Peveto and K’Leah M. Simmons

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar