Orange County marriage licenses issued 9.14-9.18.20
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of September 14- September 18, 2020:
Eric D. Eaves and Brittney D. Walsh
Jerrod C. Nash and Emily P. Mitchell
Cory A. Gipson and Christina P. Cortez
Casey W. Peveto and K’Leah M. Simmons
