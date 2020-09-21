Larry Rogers, 78 years of age and a resident of West Orange, passed away on August 18, 2020, after a brief illness. He was born on September 24, 1941 to Joe and Edna Paysinger Rogers in Fayetteville, TN. He was preceded in death by his parents and his father and mother in law, Tommy and Corma Walker.

He was a 1959 graduate of West Orange High School and a graduate of Lamar University in 1970. He worked for many years at Livingston Ship Building and later owned Steel Maintenance and retired in 2003. His family was especially important, and he always strived to provide for them even if it meant he did without. He enjoyed playing golf and made many close friends in the area. Always ready with a “one-liner” he enjoyed seeing other people smile. Together with his wife and close friends Gloria and Ron Lee they followed WO-S football and made every game for many years. He held a strong faith in his Savior Jesus Christ and enjoyed being a long-time member of Community Church in Orange and lately a member of The Tabernacle in Orange. He always held a servant’s heart, whether volunteering to help with youth ministries or being a greeter at the door on Sundays. He was willing to do anything that he was asked to do. We take comfort in knowing we will be reunited with him one day in heaven.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Jerri Rogers; children, Laurie Hyman and husband Rick of Orange, TX, Amy Tritch and husband Tim of Dallas, TX, and Jim Rogers and wife Laura of Natchitoches, LA; a brother, Bobby Joe Rogers and wife Mercedes of Laguna Beach, CA; his grandchildren, Rylon Lona and Shay Lane, Brennon Lona and Kelsey Mears, Krislon Lona, Tanner Hyman and Myranda Craft, Kenzie Hogan and husband Chase, Alison Kent and husband Dax, Laren Tritch, Joe Rogers and Elizabeth Coleman, Katie Lovell and husband Dwayne, Bradley Johnson, Natalie Lodrigue and husband Jacob; 14 great grandchildren; a cousin, Jerry Chapman and wife Ann of Des Moines, IA; a sister in law, Charlene Walker of Orange, TX and a brother in law, Jef Walker of Houston, TX; 2 nieces and 2 nephews as well as many friends, golf buddy’s and a church family he truly loved. We would be remised not to mention his closest companion, Honey, his Pekingese that never left his side.

A special thanks to his cardiologist Dr. Jorge Hernandez, Tracey Foster, NP-C and the ICU staff at Baptist Hospital Beaumont who took such great care of him during a difficult time.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, September 26, at The Tabernacle in Orange.

Memorials may be made to The Tabernacle, C/O Bill and Carol Lee, 1506 Sahara Drive, Crosby, TX 77532 or to a charity of your choice.