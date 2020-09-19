FAITH: It is the hand of God

David sinned by taking a census.

Strange, huh? God asked him if he wanted to be punished thru man or God; basically, He gave David three choices. David chose God because he knew God was just and fair. After 70,000 Israelites were destroyed, David and the people put on sack cloths and laid face down on the ground. David begged God to take His angry out on David and his family, not the Israelites because it was his sin to call for the census.

You might be wondering why God would get so mad about a census. My study has shown it was a little more involved than just the census. It was a lack of trust, pride, acting as if they were David’s people rather than God’s, amassing power, or in some combination of all these things.

God is clear, though, in letting David know that he had sinned and seriously so.

When my husband and I moved here in June of 2000, there had not been a Hurricane for over 60 years. After the first storm, my friend asks me if I regretted moving to Orange. I told her the odds of another Hurricane hitting after not having any for 60 years was so slight. Boy, was that declaration every wrong!

They say an average of 10 Tropical Storms form each year, six of them turn into Hurricanes.

One Meteorologist stated that we have always had lots of Hurricanes, but we did not know about them until the technology stepped up.

Deuteronomy 31: 17–18 says the Israelites suffered with disasters and calamities because of their evil.

We are having the worst fires and storms in all our history. The fingers are pointed at the activist on the fires because they would not let the Forest Rangers clean out the underbrush. The activist thought we would be destroying part of the beauty. I wonder what they think of the beauty now, and if they even realize that the bulk of the fires are directly their fault.

America use to be a Christian nation, but Christianity has been redefined as evil, and do what you want, no matter the consequences.

I know 10 years ago I could pull up a site showing these experiments that the government was doing in Alaska. Now, no matter how hard you search, you won’t find it. But what you will find is that Alaska’s climate is warmer, and no one knows why. I believe in climate warming to the point that man did something to alter our weather, and when I say man, I mean the government.

No, I’m not a closet conspiracy theorist. Well, maybe a little bit of one. You can’t help wondering though, when you put all these pieces together, what they add up to.

I have many Christians that I discuss things, and they are still under the rule that God is love, which He is. But history shows He is a jealous God.

One of the 10 Commandments elaborates this point when He says we shall not have any idols before us. The 10 Commandments are as important today as the day God gave them. The 10 Commandments are in the Old Testament which makes the Old Testament relevant.

Matthew 24:35 states that “heaven and earth will pass away but My words will never pass away.”

God’s words are in the Old Testament and if they will not pass away, doesn’t that mean we should pay attention to them.

When Jesus walked this earth, we did not have a New Testament. Jesus was creating the New Testament based on the Old Testament. It’s important that we read the Old Testament to find out about God’s character.

There is nothing on this earth that does not happen without God’s knowledge, or His hand being involved.

We as Christians need to have the attitude that God is God, and He can choose to do what He wants.

Karen Y. Stevens is Executive Director at Meals on Wheels