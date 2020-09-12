FAITH: Laura was not a nice lady

Well, it’s been a very trying three weeks for all of us.

We evacuated to the lake. Bad idea. Category 3 hit where we were. I’m sure you all have your tales of the storm. The lack of electricity was most of everyone’s concern. I know many of you had roof or tree damage, but the majority problem was; it was so uncomfortable without our wonderful A/C.

You can’t tell someone outside of S.E. Texas how miserable it is without A/C, because they just don’t understand.

The lack of electronic devises was a huge thing for me as well, and without electricity there was nowhere to charge them. When we left my house to evacuate to the lake, I had all my electronic devises and chargers. I left the lake and came back to my house with one less charger, and melting at my house. I went to my son’s house where the generator was, but still incredibly hot. Left my sons with one less charger, and someone else’s charger. I went to my neighbors, who has a Genix Generator that runs her whole house, which she invited me to spend the night. (Thank you, Debbie Gipson!) Came home with another different charger. Went back to my son’s, well you get the idea. Now I am at home and none of my charges will charge any of my devises, with any kind of speed.

Such petty problems compared to Louisiana.

So thankful I have a house and electricity, even though it takes nine hours to charge my Tablet! We always think our problems are the biggest.

We also just past the anniversary date of 9/11 as well. It’s been 18 years. That just does not seem possible. 18 years! Time passes by so quickly, yet so slowly.

Hurricane Rita has been 15 years, and Ike has been 12. All of them seem like yesterday, but also it seems like a lifetime ago.

I Corinthians 10:12-14 states: “No trial has overtaken you that is not faced by others. And God is faithful: He will not let you be tried beyond what you are able to bear, but with the trial will also provide a way out so that you may be able to endure it.” (NET).

We all endured the storms of the past, and they seem like such a long distance ago, but God made a way for us to endure, and then allowed time to heal us. He will do the same for us again, and for Louisiana. It doesn’t seem like it now, but we will look back on this storm the same as the others – as our past. A time in history. A bench mark we set in our minds, as a timeline to refer to.

The same for COVID, which is testing me with these masks! I’m unsure who to believe anymore. You would think the Government would be truthful to us, but do they actually know the truth? We do have to be careful in whom, and what we believe in.

Matthew 7:15 states “Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. …”

Yes, I understand the severity of the pandemic, but I also understand the severity of the economy. God’s word says “beware” which just means to be wary. We should all try to stay positive, and cautious at the same time; and do what we can, to help our community and fellow Christians.

Philippians 4:8 states – “Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honorable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things.”

Don’t let the storm or COVID help you spread negative thoughts. Be positive in your conversation, and we can make Laura a little nicer.

Karen Y. Stevens is founder of Orange County Christian Writers Guild