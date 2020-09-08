Burnell John Waguespack, 78, of Orange, Texas, died, Sunday, September 6, 2020, surrounded by his family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. It will be preceded by visitation from 9:00 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. All services will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, with Reverend Joseph Daleo officiating. Burial will follow at St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.

Burnell was a native of Lafayette, Louisiana and moved to Orange, Texas at age eleven. He attended St. Mary Catholic School where he played multiple sports and graduated in 1960. He received his bachelor’s degree from Lamar University in 1964 and a master’s degree from Sam Houston University in 1966. Burnell was proud to serve his country in the Marine Corps from 1966-1972.

Burnell lived in Orange for over sixty years. He spent several years teaching in the West Orange-Cove school district and worked as a leader in various teacher organizations. Burnell finally retired from the Port Arthur school district and spent the last twenty-five years working for Triangle Driving II teaching drivers education.

Burnell was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church. He was proud to have served as the Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid sports fan. He and his wife, JoAnn, hosted their family and friends to Sunday parties to watch his favorite team, the Dallas Cowboys. Burnell enjoyed Friday night football, especially watching the West Orange-Stark Mustangs. He loved any sport or dance recital his grandchildren participated in. His life was dedicated to his love of his family and friends.

Burnell is survived by his loving wife, JoAnn; sons, Brent Waguespack and wife Melissa of Orangefield, and Brian Waguespack and wife April of Port Neches; five grandchildren, Cole Waguespack, Cade Waguespack, and Maci Waguespack of Orangefield, Addie Waguespack and Tyson Waguespack of Port Neches; sister, Melba Dean Billeaud of Lafayette; sisters-in-law, Louise Cascio and husband Michael of Orange, and Christine Mathews of Orange. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Burnell is preceded in death by his parents, Oran and Medice Waguespack; brother-in law, Merlin Billeaud; nephew, Mark Billeaud; siblings-in-law, Mary Fontenot and Harry Fontenot; and his mother-in-law, Annie Blanda.

The family would like to thank all family and friends who visited Burnell during his illness.

Masks and social distancing must be observed at the services.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Mary Catholic School Foundation.

Serving as pallbearers will be Cade Waguespack, Cole Waguespack, Tyson Waguespack, Harry Fontenot, Louis Fontenot, Michael C. Cascio, and Wesley Turner. Honorary pallbearers are Christopher Washburn, Johnny Lucia, Danny Credeur, Eddie Mathews, Ron Dupree, Michael G. Cascio, and The Crawdad Coffee Crew: Eddie Burns, Tommy Coon, Bruno Shultz, and Dennis Baggett.