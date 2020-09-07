WOCCISD classes will resume September 14
All WOCCISD classes will resume on campus Monday, September 14, 2020, following Hurricane Laura closure. Additionally, parents that would like to switch from online learning to in-person instruction will need to contact your campus beginning Wednesday, September 9, 2020, to make the change.
