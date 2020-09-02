First Church of Orange seeking help to rebuild

By Dawn Burleigh

Hurricane Laura left her mark on the area and First Church of Orange felt it.

The church was severely damaged with the hurricane force winds on Thursday morning including the Sunday School section.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help offset the funds needed for the repairs. Apostolic Faith Ministries hopes to raise $25,000 to assist the church. AS of print time, $2,675 has been raised.

Apostolic Faith Ministries, led by Bro. Mike Labrie, is overseeing the account and all proceeds will go directly to First Church of Orange.

First Church of Orange is pastored by Rev. Gary Wheeler.

To make a donation, visit https://charity.gofundme.com/o/en/campaign/firstchurchorange