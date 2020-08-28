August 28, 2020

LSCO to remain closed through Sept. 4

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:00 pm Friday, August 28, 2020

Storm News
Lamar State College Orange administration makes the safety and security of our Gator students, faculty, and staff their top priority. Given the devastation that our community has suffered, we want to provide an opportunity for students and staff to recover from the storm’s extensive damage.
Our campus will remain closed during the week of August 31 – September 4 and there will be NO classes, online or otherwise.
A return to campus plan for the Fall 2020 semester will be formulated this week and the full plan will be communicated to students via LSCO email, LSCO’s social media sites, and LSCO’s website.
