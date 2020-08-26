Mother of the Week 8.26.20
Here is Mother of the Week: Shannon Bennett. You are the mother of the week and continue to do a great job as a mother. Orange, Texas salutes you. To nominate a mother or father of the week, send a private message via Facebook to: Mary Ekene or email: news@orangeleader.com. The person with the most nominations each week is selected.
Kiwanis District Governor Elect
Pastor Brad McKenzie of Orange First Church of the Nazarene was elected Governor Elect for Texas/Oklahoma District of Kiwanis. He... read more