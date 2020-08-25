OrangeYouBold: Preparation tips for the storms

Hello beautiful people. I would love to show you a really cool craft this week for fun. However, as things happen in our neck of the woods we are preparing for a couple of tropical storms.

Let’s talk tips.

If you will be traveling to higher ground, it is a good idea to pack tight and light. I highly recommend a bag for each person with their own drink, snacks, charger and an activity. Make sure you pack a protein snack for everyone.

These are things you want to have along for the ride.

I also recommend a bag for when you arrive at your location. There are a few items I never leave home without. Scissors, Lysol, Clorox wipes, over the counter medicine, thermometer, candle, extension cord and a lighter are all items I take with me. This is my survival guide for hotel stays.

Your important documents are necessities during these times. It is a great practice to keep them in a fireproof safe that you can grab and go. Be sure to photograph each room in your home for a reference to go back to when updating your home content list.

If you decide to ride out the storm make sure you have food, water and a decent emergency kit for injuries. A battery-operated radio is also an item you should have.

I suggest taking photographs of important documents as well in the event something catastrophic happens and they are lost. It is incredibly hard to remember everything in your home when the time comes. Please take the time to get good photographs. There is no such thing as being too prepared.

Assume you will be away from your home for at least a week, and pack accordingly. Be sure to include any filters or replacement parts for machines like sleep apnea machines.

Before you leave your home check your floors. Pick up cords to electrical devices and place items on the floor on a table or piece of furniture. This small gesture could be the difference in a couple of inches of water ruining your belongings.

The very last thing I want you to pack is your patience. These are times where patience is the key to everyone’s sanity. Be kind, helpful and most of all patient. I always want you to live boldly, but make sure you are bold with kindness and patience.

Be safe and take care of your family. OrangeYouBold… yes I am.