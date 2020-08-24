August 24, 2020

LSCO campus closes due to storms

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:51 pm Monday, August 24, 2020

Hurricane Laura

Lamar State College Orange closed at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, August 24 in advance of the tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico. It plans to reopen campus on Monday, August 31.
This closure includes ALL classes: face-to-face, online, hybrid, and dual credit.

