LSCO campus closes due to storms
Hurricane Laura
Lamar State College Orange closed at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, August 24 in advance of the tropical storms in the Gulf of Mexico. It plans to reopen campus on Monday, August 31.
This closure includes ALL classes: face-to-face, online, hybrid, and dual credit.
