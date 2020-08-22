Everyone sells heaven, no one sells hell?

Are you ready for heaven? That’s the $25,000 dollar question. Things are speeding up to the “End Time”, so we should contemplate that question. Some say once you ask Jesus to come into your heart and ask forgiveness of your sins, you’re in for life. (Or to death?) But in Matthew 7:13-14 (NKJV) states “Enter by the narrow gate; for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it. Because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few who find it.”

So, why is it so difficult for us to find the narrow way to God? In the parables in Matthew 13-29 there are two gates, a good gate and a bad gate. There are two fruits, a good fruit and a bad fruit, and there are two houses – one stood, and one fell. There are always two, and no more than two choices. A good and a bad.

Jesus says take up your cross and follow me. Which means we need to plan. When we decide to buy a house, we start shopping on-line. We talk to family and friends, (and they gladly give their opinions). We talk to a Realtor, a financial company, and our insurance company. We find out if the property is in a flood zone, what school district it’s in, and most importantly – what the taxes are. All these things are important since it is a very big purchase, and you’ll probably live there at least 5 to 30+ years.

So why is it we can go thru all these steps in order to buy a home, but we are not willing to put forth any effort in serving God?

Matthew 19:29 states, “And everyone who has left houses or brothers or sisters or father or mother or wife or children or lands, for My name’s sake, shall receive a hundredfold, and inherit eternal life.”

I always pray God will help me change, but year after a year, maybe God is sending me a message. Like get some discipline Karen and put forth some effort!

Matthew 7:21 states “Not everyone who says to me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ will enter the kingdom of heaven, but only the one who does the will of my Father who is in heaven. 22 Many will say to me on that day, ‘Lord, Lord, did we not prophesy in your name and in your name drive out demons and in your name perform many miracles?’ 23 Then I will tell them plainly, ‘I never knew you. Away from me, you evildoers!’

You can tell by this scripture that God was not in their hearts. We need to realize that we are so lost without God that we wake up every day needing Him. We should be in the mindset that salvation is free, but it will cost us everything. We should be overwhelmed by our sin and know that only God can deliver us from them. If you are not thinking of God every day, then you might not be on the narrow path.

Contemplate your soul every day.

Contemplate your path.

Contemplate your salvation.

Are you wanting to serve God, or go your on way? There are only two choices, and no one is selling hell, but somehow many will end up there if they don’t choose wisely. Choose life, Choose God. Choose to serve Him.

Karen Y. Stevens is founder of the Orange County Christian Writers Guild