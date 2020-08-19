Improper relationship between an employee and a student reported at LC-M High School
On Monday, August 17, 2020, administrators at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School received information alleging an improper relationship between an employee and a student.
District officials called the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, who began an investigation into the allegations. The employee was sent home under administrative leave (with pay) pending results of the law enforcement and District investigations.
