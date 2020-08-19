August 20, 2020

  • 75°

Improper relationship between an employee and a student reported at LC-M High School

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:04 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020

On Monday, August 17, 2020, administrators at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School received information alleging an improper relationship between an employee and a student.

District officials called  the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, who began an investigation into the allegations. The employee was sent home under administrative leave (with pay) pending results of the law enforcement and District investigations.

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar