St. Mary Catholic School is excited to begin a new school year on Monday, August 17. The staff has worked diligently to implement protocols for a safe return. This year the teachers chose a theme based on the popular picture book, “The Day The Crayons Quit” by DeWalt. Students will participate in many theme-based lessons and activities to begin the school year. Staff members are wearing their “The Day The Teachers Returned To School” shirts during a meeting.