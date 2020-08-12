OrangeYouBold: Enjoying free family fun

Hello beautiful people. This weekend I had the opportunity to partake in a little fun at our local winery. I am always looking for new experiences and free fun. Last year, my husband and I attend the harvesting of the grapes at Free State Cellars and we enjoyed it.

Times are extremely different right now and we are experiencing things in many different ways. Date nights do not look the same, but this is a unique spin on a day date.

The event is family friendly as well. I know several children have been on the longest spring break ever and have not had the opportunity to get out of the house. You can attend this event well spread out in the vineyard. Are you wondering what goes on at a harvest? You should come prepared to work outdoors. The cool thing is you will receive an awesome Free State Cellars shirt, while supplies last.

Throw on some comfortable shoes or rubber boots and get ready to have a nice sweat. In exchange for your efforts you get breakfast, cold water and frozen lemonade or powerade. I think that summarizes an outing.

You are doing so much more than you realize when you attend these free events. The staff appreciates every vine shaker.

Small businesses are what builds a community, so you are impacting your local economy, while enjoying free family fun. It is also exciting to return to the winery the next year and get to purchase wine made with the grapes you helped harvest.

I am all about saving money and having experiences, and you can accomplish both at an event like this.

Do not fret, you have one more chance to attend a harvest. Give Free State Cellars a call or look them up online and get the details for the harvest of their red grapes.

Check out the wine while you are there. I promise you will not regret it. Take a bottle home after you help harvest and enjoy it.

Email me if you have any great money saving tips at orangeyoubold@gmail.com. Live boldly my friends. OrangeYouBold…yes I am.