August 13, 2020

  • 82°
Courtesy photo

Orange and Bridge City students among Sam Houston State University Summer 2020 Graduates

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 2:11 pm Wednesday, August 12, 2020

HUNTSVILLE, Texas – The following area students received degrees during the 2020 Summer semester at Sam Houston State University.

Bridge City:  Ariel Scogin, Bachelor of Music, Music Therapy, Cum Laude
Orange: Aimee McNeil, Bachelor of Science, Interdisciplinary Studies, Summa Cum Laude

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar