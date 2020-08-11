Latest Obits

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District offers career and technical education programs in Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources, Construction, Arts, AV and Communications, Business, Education, Health Science, Human Services, Manufacturing, and Science. Admission to these programs is based on interest, aptitude, course prerequisites and age.

It is the policy of Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD not to discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, or handicap in its career and technology programs, services, or activities as required by Title VI of the Civil Rights act of 1964, as amended; Title IX of the Education Amendments of 1972; and Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973, as amended.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD will take steps to assure that lack of English language skills will not be a barrier to admission and participation in all educational and vocational programs.

For Information about your rights or grievance procedures, contact the Title IX Coordinator at 6579 FM 1130, Orange, Texas, 77632, 886-4245, and/or the Section 504 Coordinator, Jeanna Childress, at 7327 Hwy 87 N, Orange, Texas, 77632, 886-5821.

Aviso de no Discriminación

Little Cypress Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District ofrece programas vocacionales en agricultura, alimento y recursos naturales, construcción, artes, sistema de pesos americano y comunicaciones, negocio, educación, ciencia de la salud, servicios humanos, fabricación, y ciencia. La admisión a estos programas se basa en interés, aptitud, requisitos previos del curso y edad.

Es norma de Little Cypress Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District no discriminar por motivos de raza, color, origen nacional, sexo o impedimento, en sus programas, servicios o actividades vocacionales, tal como lo requieren el Título VI de la Ley de Derechos Civiles de 1964, según enmienda; el Título IX de las Enmiendas en la Educación, de 1972, y la Sección 504 de la Ley de Rehabilitación de 1973, según enmienda.

Little Cypress Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District tomará las medidas necesarias para asegurar que la falta de habilidad en el uso del inglés no sea un obstáculo para la admisión y participación en todos los programas educativos y vocacionales.

Para información sobre sus derechos o procedimientos para quejas, comuníquese con el Coordinador del Título IX en6579 FM 1130, Orange, Texas, 77632, 886-4245, y/o el Coordinador de la Sección 504, Jeanna Childress, en 7327 Highway 87 North, Orange, Texas 77632, 886-5821.