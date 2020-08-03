August 3, 2020

Orange County marriage licenses issued 7.27-7.31.20

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 8:16 am Monday, August 3, 2020

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of July 27 – July 31, 2020:

Rocky Lambeth and Tamera Kuzbiski

John Leblanc and ShKalya Rogers

James Ross and Tiffany Jackson

Julian Francis and Laquanza Lewis

Jason Roosendaal and Leslie Lejeune

Gilbert Robinson and Carly Kemp

Joseph Williams and Leikney Easterling

Justin Smalley and Andria Monceaux

Leslie Holmes and Jaliene Duhon

Shane Behan and Ashley Obannon

