Orange County marriage licenses issued 7.27-7.31.20
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of July 27 – July 31, 2020:
Rocky Lambeth and Tamera Kuzbiski
John Leblanc and ShKalya Rogers
James Ross and Tiffany Jackson
Julian Francis and Laquanza Lewis
Jason Roosendaal and Leslie Lejeune
Gilbert Robinson and Carly Kemp
Joseph Williams and Leikney Easterling
Justin Smalley and Andria Monceaux
Leslie Holmes and Jaliene Duhon
Shane Behan and Ashley Obannon
You Might Like
Whose fault is it anyway?
Karen Stevens I was listening to the audio Bible last night and this morning. In Genesis 20, it was talking... read more