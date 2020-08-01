Alzheimer’s Insights: The walk to end Alzheimer’s is on for 2020

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s will take place as scheduled this year but will look different due to concerns about the COVID-19 virus.

Past walks have always been a gathering of a large group of participants who then traverse a set course. Due to COVID concerns, that’s not possible in 2020.

The overall slogan for the 2020 Walks is “Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Everywhere.” This year’s Walk participants can walk almost anywhere – in their neighborhoods, on walking trails, wherever they can keep safe social distancing and always wear a mask.

Participants ranging from families to teams to individuals will all be able to connect through a new Walk phone app. This mobile app will let users not only access information and resources from the Association, but also participate in the Walk opening ceremony as well as follow a virtual walk path, track steps and distance, and manage Facebook fundraisers.

The new app can be downloaded now, with new features to be updated to it by early August. You can get links to Apple or Google downloads here: act.alz.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=walk_app

Because the 2020 Walk is tied together online, participants will see the opening ceremony with local speakers and emcees, as well as the Promise Flowers presentation.

Also, in the mix is the Promise Garden, where participants in the past have written a loved one or friend’s name on a flower and set it into a mass of flowers left by other walkers. This year, the Garden will be set up by Alzheimer’s Association staff and volunteers and will be available in a view-only component.

To find your local or closest walk and sign up, visit www.act.alz.org or call the 24/7 helpline, 800-272-3900.

And just a reminder – you can always get the latest information about the Association’s COVID-19 emergency preparedness guidelines for Alzheimer’s and dementia caregivers in long-term or community-based care settings here:

https://alz.org/professionals/professional-providers/coronavirus-covid-19-tips-for-dementia-caregivers

Scott Finley is Media Relations Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association® in Texas. He can be reached at scfinley@alz.org