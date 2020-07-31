Orange County marriage licenses issued July 20 – July 24, 2020
The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of July 20 – July 24, 2020:
Ronald J. Venza, II and Kandi R. Neely
Charles M. Hayes and Kimberly A. Roberts
Saalik S. Dhanani and Hena Wadhwania
James C. Gibson and Chastyne L. Hoffpauir
Gaylon R. Price and Makayla J. Lewis
Luke J. Hanson and Julianne D. Longlois
Osvaldo D. Zuniga and Jennifer Nunez
Jake D. Bradley and Morghan P. Kelly
Oustin O. Guillory and Kaitlyn M. Ellison
Jonathan W. A Fritz and Alexis J. Tucker
Garrison C. Spears and Amie S. Clayton
Melvin D. Johnson and Billie J. Petty
Shane A. Behan and Ashley D. Obannon
