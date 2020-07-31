August 2, 2020

Orange County marriage licenses issued July 20 – July 24, 2020

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 3:31 pm Friday, July 31, 2020

The following couples were reported to have obtained marriage licenses in the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, during the week of July 20 – July 24, 2020:

Ronald J. Venza, II and Kandi R. Neely

Charles M. Hayes and Kimberly A. Roberts

Saalik S. Dhanani and Hena Wadhwania

James C. Gibson and Chastyne L. Hoffpauir

Gaylon R. Price and Makayla J. Lewis

Luke J. Hanson and Julianne D. Longlois

Osvaldo D. Zuniga and Jennifer Nunez

Jake D. Bradley and Morghan P. Kelly

Oustin O. Guillory and Kaitlyn M. Ellison

Jonathan W. A Fritz and Alexis J. Tucker

Garrison C. Spears and Amie S. Clayton

Melvin D. Johnson and Billie J. Petty

Shane A. Behan and Ashley D. Obannon

