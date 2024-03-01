Sheriff’s Office asking for help locating Mauriceville man missing since Saturday

Published 5:01 am Friday, March 1, 2024

By Staff Reports

John Wall

MAURICEVILLE — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the community in locating a missing person.

According to family members, 47-year-old John Wall was last seen Saturday (Feb. 24), when he left his home walking in the Mauriceville area. Wall has not been seen since.

“Reportedly, Mr. Wall has medical issues that require medications,” a release from the Sheriff’s Office stated.

Wall was last seen wearing khaki shorts, an unknown color shirt and no shoes. He is a White male, approximately 240 pounds and is 6’2” tall.

If anyone has information on Wall’s whereabouts, call the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 409-883-2612.

