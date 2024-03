PHOTO FEATURE — Orangefield FFA members excel at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Published 12:18 am Friday, March 1, 2024

Three Orangefield FFA members traveled to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Thursday to compete in the calf scramble.

School district leaders offered a “massive congratulations” goes to Colton Michael, Shayla Santos and Brooklyn Wagoner for all catching a calf and being awarded a $1,750 scholarship.

The money goes toward a heifer or steer for next year.