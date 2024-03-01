Demolition of clock tower at Northway Shopping Center taking place

Published 9:49 am Friday, March 1, 2024

By Staff Reports

(Courtesy of the City of Orange)

The City of Orange shared Friday morning with an announcement and picture that demolition of the clock tower at Northway Shopping Center is underway.

(Courtesy of the City of Orange)

The City is working with TCP Realty Houston to attract new retail investment, the announcement stated, adding “stay tuned for additional updates coming soon.”

Mayor Larry Spears Jr. said the city is pushing for growth and development in the city by reaching out to several restaurant chains and other business groups to find interested parties to join the community.

“I hate to see what happened to the Tower; however, I am excited about the future and the possibilities to come,” he shared via social media.

