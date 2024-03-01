Alternating lane closures planned on SH 87 and FM 105; see the details

Published 8:38 am Friday, March 1, 2024

By Staff Reports

Golden Triangle Polymers is planning heavy haul moves Saturday, impacting traffic east of Bridge City.

Motorists can expect alternating lane closures on SH 87 northbound on Saturday.

The heavy haul are scheduled to begin at 7 a.m. and noon.

Use an alternate route or expect delays.

Beginning Monday, expect alternating lane closures on FM 105 northbound beginning. The work is expected to run through March 8.

Contractors are working between FM 1131 and FM 2802.

Daily closures are set to begin at 7 a.m. and run through 5 p.m.

Expect delays.

