Orange County students exposed to engineering opportunities

Published 12:02 am Thursday, February 29, 2024

By Staff Reports

Attendees and volunteers pose outside Lamar University Setzer Center during the 2024 Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas Engineer’s Job Shadow Luncheon. (Courtesy photo)

Motiva recently sponsored the 2024 Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas Engineer’s Job Shadow Luncheon at Lamar University Setzer Center.

The event works to spark student interest in engineering as a career path by demonstrating various fields of engineering.

More than 175 students from Bridge City, West Orange-Stark, Little Cypress- Mauriceville, Beaumont United, West Brook, Beaumont Early College, Hamshire- Fannett, Port Arthur Memorial 9th Grade Academy, Port Neches-Groves, Nederland and Lumberton attended the Feb. 21 event.

More than 20 Motiva volunteers attended and helped conduct hands-on experiments while facilitating insightful career conversations.

“Motiva remains committed to supporting those in need within the Port Arthur community,” Motiva officials stated.

Volunteers from Motiva worked at the 2024 Junior Achievement of Southeast Texas Engineer’s Job Shadow Luncheon to promote career opportunities to local students. (Courtesy photo)

More News

Interstate 10 lane closures in Orange County detailed for Wednesday and Thursday evenings

West Orange lineman makes college football decision

Stabbing in Orange sends man to hospital for treatment

Gisela Houseman’s journey from Germany to Orange worthy of gala celebration

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar