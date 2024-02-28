West Orange lineman makes college football decision Published 1:59 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

WEST ORANGE — One of the best offensive lineman in Orange County has a home for college football.

West Orange-Stark gridiron standout Daylen Edwards signed Wednesday to attend Eastern New Mexico University next academic year and play football for the Greyhounds.

The former All-District performer helped the Mustangs to a 5-5 regular season and 2023 playoff appearance against Bellville.

The WO-S offense averaged more than 35 points per game going into the postseason.

Eastern New Mexico finished at 5-6 in 2023, but the win total was the most for the Greyhounds since 2019.