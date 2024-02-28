Parkinson’s Disease support takes focus in Orange County

Published 12:16 am Wednesday, February 28, 2024

By Staff Reports

Parkinson’s Disease and the support of those impacted by it are taking focus locally.

The Orange County Parkinson Support Group is holding its monthly meeting at 11 a.m. March 6 at the St. Francis Catholic Church meeting room, 4300 Meeks Drive in Orange.

All individuals with Parkinson’s Disease or any movement disorder and their family and caregivers are invited in attend.

For more information, call Ella Guillory at 409-543-3084.

