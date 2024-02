Interstate 10 lane closures in Orange County detailed for Wednesday and Thursday evenings Published 3:54 pm Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Interstate 10 lane closures in Orange County have been announced for this evening and Thursday evening.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, the outside lane of I-10 eastbound will be closed Wednesday and Thursday from Old Buna Road to SH 62.

Contractors are doing pavement repairs from 8 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Expect delays.